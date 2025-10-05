Left Menu

Revamping India's Skill Landscape: The Ambitious PM-SETU Plan

The PM-SETU scheme, launched by the Indian government, aims to transform 1,000 government ITIs into industry-aligned centers. Special partnerships and revamped courses are planned, along with a hub-and-spoke model involving advanced infrastructure and global collaborations. The initiative seeks to enhance skill development and employability across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:32 IST
The Indian government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, earmarking Rs 60,000 crore for the scheme's execution. It is aimed at transforming 1,000 government ITIs into modern training institutes aligned with industry demands.

To achieve this, special purpose vehicles with credible anchor industry partners will be formed to manage clusters and ensure outcome-based training. The initiative includes introducing new, demand-driven courses and revamping existing ones in collaboration with various industries.

The PM-SETU scheme will adopt a hub-and-spoke model establishing 200 hub ITIs linked to 800 spoke ITIs. Moreover, five National Skill Training Institutes will be upgraded to Centers of Excellence, reinforcing India's skilling capabilities through global partnerships and infrastructure advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

