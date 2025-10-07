France's Strategic Push: A 17% Surge in Indian Student Enrolments

The Embassy of France reported a 17% increase in Indian student enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year, moving closer to its target of hosting 30,000 Indian students by 2030.

In its Delhi segment of the Choose France Tour 2025, the embassy is bringing to light France's higher education landscape, having already toured Chennai and set to visit Kolkata and Mumbai.

With participation from over 50 top French institutions, the tour provides personalized advice on educational programs and visa processes, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering partnerships with Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)