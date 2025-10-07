Left Menu

Extended Caste Survey Spurs School Holidays in Karnataka

Karnataka state has announced holidays for government schools from October 8 to 18 to allow teachers to complete a Social and Educational Survey, also called the 'caste survey'. The survey, initially scheduled to finish earlier, was delayed, requiring an extension. The survey aims to assess socio-economic and educational status in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:11 IST
Extended Caste Survey Spurs School Holidays in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a holiday for government and government-aided schools from October 8 to 18. This decision facilitates teachers' participation in the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, also known as the 'caste survey', allowing them to complete the work.

The survey, launched on September 22, faced delays across several districts, prompting an extension by the chief minister and his cabinet. Despite advancements in some districts like Koppal, where 97% completion was reported, places like Bengaluru lagged with only 34% complete, requiring further time.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured that special classes will ensure students don't lose school hours. Siddaramaiah warned of disciplinary action against non-compliant teachers. The Rs 420 crore initiative seeks to capture Karnataka's socio-economic and educational landscape for policy formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

 Global
2
Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

 India
4
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025