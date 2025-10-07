Extended Caste Survey Spurs School Holidays in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a holiday for government and government-aided schools from October 8 to 18. This decision facilitates teachers' participation in the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, also known as the 'caste survey', allowing them to complete the work.

The survey, launched on September 22, faced delays across several districts, prompting an extension by the chief minister and his cabinet. Despite advancements in some districts like Koppal, where 97% completion was reported, places like Bengaluru lagged with only 34% complete, requiring further time.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured that special classes will ensure students don't lose school hours. Siddaramaiah warned of disciplinary action against non-compliant teachers. The Rs 420 crore initiative seeks to capture Karnataka's socio-economic and educational landscape for policy formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)