Innovation and Research: Inspiring India's Youth

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged young people to focus on innovation and research, aiming for India to lead globally in science and technology. During Jananayak Chandrashekhar University's convocation, she stressed the importance of education, environmental conservation, and tackling youth substance abuse, while celebrating significant academic achievements.

Ballia | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday called upon the youth to prioritize innovation and research, highlighting their vital role in establishing India as a global frontrunner in science and technology.

Speaking at Jananayak Chandrashekhar University's convocation, Patel underscored the significance of research initiatives and motivated female students to strive toward meaningful goals, avoiding distractions. She drew attention to government efforts in education and environmental conservation, while raising concerns over drug use and live-in relationships among the youth.

Patel advocated for enhancing teaching practices in universities, emphasizing consistent class attendance and a research-oriented culture. At the convocation, degrees were awarded to 19,560 students, with female graduates leading in number.

