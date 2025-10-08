BITSoM Launches Nationwide Test for AI-Focused Professional Courses
BITSoM, in collaboration with Masai, is launching a nationwide online test to help students choose professional courses in business and technology sectors. Aligning with India's growing AI sector need, the test offers six-month programmes integrating AI, with top performers attending the Dubai AI Conference.
BITSoM, in partnership with Masai, has unveiled the All India BITSoM Test for Online Programmes (TOP-2025), aiming to guide students towards professional courses in business and technology.
Scheduled for October 12, the online test lets students select their preferred courses based on performance, offering pathways in Product Management, Business Analytics, Fintech, and Digital Marketing.
Aligning with India's rapidly expanding AI sector demands, successful candidates can attend the prestigious Dubai AI Conference, enhancing their real-world business acumen and global exposure.
