BITSoM Launches Nationwide Test for AI-Focused Professional Courses

BITSoM, in partnership with Masai, has unveiled the All India BITSoM Test for Online Programmes (TOP-2025), aiming to guide students towards professional courses in business and technology.

Scheduled for October 12, the online test lets students select their preferred courses based on performance, offering pathways in Product Management, Business Analytics, Fintech, and Digital Marketing.

Aligning with India's rapidly expanding AI sector demands, successful candidates can attend the prestigious Dubai AI Conference, enhancing their real-world business acumen and global exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)