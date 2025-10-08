Left Menu

BITSoM Launches Nationwide Test for AI-Focused Professional Courses

BITSoM, in collaboration with Masai, is launching a nationwide online test to help students choose professional courses in business and technology sectors. Aligning with India's growing AI sector need, the test offers six-month programmes integrating AI, with top performers attending the Dubai AI Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:28 IST
BITSoM Launches Nationwide Test for AI-Focused Professional Courses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BITSoM, in partnership with Masai, has unveiled the All India BITSoM Test for Online Programmes (TOP-2025), aiming to guide students towards professional courses in business and technology.

Scheduled for October 12, the online test lets students select their preferred courses based on performance, offering pathways in Product Management, Business Analytics, Fintech, and Digital Marketing.

Aligning with India's rapidly expanding AI sector demands, successful candidates can attend the prestigious Dubai AI Conference, enhancing their real-world business acumen and global exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

 India
2
James Comey Faces Legal Battle Amidst Political Turbulence

James Comey Faces Legal Battle Amidst Political Turbulence

 Egypt
3
Mizoram Portfolio Shuffle: New Roles for B Lalchhanzova and Vanlalthlana

Mizoram Portfolio Shuffle: New Roles for B Lalchhanzova and Vanlalthlana

 India
4
Tech Stocks Boosted by AI Optimism Amid Economic Uncertainties

Tech Stocks Boosted by AI Optimism Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025