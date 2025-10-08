HDFC ERGO's Insurance Quiz Junior Sparks Nationwide Educational Movement

This year, HDFC ERGO's 10th edition of the Insurance Quiz Junior 2025 reached approximately 560 cities, promoting insurance awareness among students across India. This inclusive event showcased participants from vernacular and government schools, spreading financial literacy across the nation. The quiz's journey has expanded from its initial 18 schools in Mumbai to a nationwide movement.

The grand finale celebrated knowledge and diversity, with Hrishant Singh and Suryansh Mishra from Sunbeam Lahartara, Varanasi, emerging as winners. They were followed by New Era Senior Secondary School and Cambridge Court High School as the first and second runners-up, respectively. The competition awarded cash prizes to the winners.

Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, emphasized the quiz's role as an insurance awareness movement that transcends competition. With participation from ~3,600 schools, it's reached even smaller towns, championing financial literacy 'Insurance for All by 2047.' The event concluded with a memorable trip to Rashtrapati Bhavan for the finalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)