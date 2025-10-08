Delhi University Issues New Advisory for Safe Fest Season

Delhi University has announced new guidelines to facilitate the safe and orderly conduct of events across its campus. This advisory comes on the heels of guidance from Delhi Police and the Proctor Office, aiming to establish clear safety protocols during the upcoming fest season.

Colleges are recommended to appoint Liaison Officers to coordinate with authorities, ensuring that all event details, including attendance and emergency preparedness, are managed effectively. The advisory delineates roles and responsibilities, emphasizing crowd management and the need for emergency measures such as first aid and fire safety.

Colleges and institutions are urged to proactively share event specifics with local authorities 72 hours in advance. The university underscores the importance of adequately staffed security teams and volunteer coordination to ensure a smooth experience for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)