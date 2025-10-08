Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

In a significant step towards restoring normalcy in Leh, colleges reopened after a two-week shutdown following violent protests that began on September 24. The violence, led by groups advocating for statehood and other rights, resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

Ladakh's Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a security review meeting, ordering the gradual lifting of restrictions while commending local citizens for their cooperation in maintaining peace. Gupta emphasized the positive impact of reopening educational institutions and markets, recognizing it as a sign of public trust in administrative measures.

Despite improvements, authorities have kept mobile internet services suspended and maintain bans on gathering in large numbers. The administration is keen to resume normal activities swiftly while ensuring safety. Gupta appealed for continued public restraint and unity, crucial for Ladakh's progress and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)