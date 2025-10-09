Empowering Tribes: EMRS Schools Transform Education in Tripura

In a bid to strengthen educational opportunities for tribal communities, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed that 12 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are now operational, benefiting approximately 5,000 students. These institutions are funded by the Union Ministry of Tribal Welfare.

Initially launched in India during the 1997-98 fiscal year, the EMRS initiative has gained momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at a ceremonial inauguration in Jampujala, Saha emphasized the dual purpose of the schools: delivering quality education and preserving tribal culture.

The state government aims to improve the socio-economic status of its tribal population through these schools. With plans to make all 21 sanctioned schools functional, around 10,000 students are expected to receive free education, marking a significant step towards transformative education in the region.

