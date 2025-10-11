Students' Rights Violated: A Fee Dispute in Bhiwandi School
Police have registered a case against a headmistress and a teacher in Bhiwandi for forcing a student to sit on the floor during a test due to unpaid fees. The incident has reportedly caused mental distress to the boy. Authorities took no action until a complaint was filed.
Police have filed a case against the headmistress and a teacher of an Urdu medium school in Bhiwandi after a 14-year-old student was allegedly humiliated during a unit test over unpaid fees, officials stated on Saturday.
The student's father, who works as an autorickshaw driver, claimed that his son was forced to write the test on the classroom floor, causing significant mental distress.
The case has been registered under sections 75 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities are currently recording statements from school staff and witnesses.
