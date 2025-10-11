Left Menu

Students' Rights Violated: A Fee Dispute in Bhiwandi School

Police have registered a case against a headmistress and a teacher in Bhiwandi for forcing a student to sit on the floor during a test due to unpaid fees. The incident has reportedly caused mental distress to the boy. Authorities took no action until a complaint was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have filed a case against the headmistress and a teacher of an Urdu medium school in Bhiwandi after a 14-year-old student was allegedly humiliated during a unit test over unpaid fees, officials stated on Saturday.

The student's father, who works as an autorickshaw driver, claimed that his son was forced to write the test on the classroom floor, causing significant mental distress.

The case has been registered under sections 75 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities are currently recording statements from school staff and witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

