Delhi's Skill Dream: Transforming the Capital into India's Workforce Hub

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) marked its sixth foundation day with grand celebrations on Saturday. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the government's commitment to establishing Delhi as the pioneering 'Skill Capital of India', enhancing both education and employment opportunities.

Throughout the event, Minister Sood reiterated the Delhi government's strategic vision to broaden the influence and scope of DSEU beyond the capital. Highlighting DSEU as a pivotal element of the Skill India initiative, he stressed the synergy between education, entrepreneurship, and industry-aligned training.

Sood announced upcoming reforms to address persistent issues in educational institutions timely. As part of the reforms, National Youth Day will be celebrated annually in Delhi, with plans to expand it nationally by 2026, turning youth enthusiasm into a force for national development.