Delhi's Skill Dream: Transforming the Capital into India's Workforce Hub
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University celebrated its sixth foundation day with Education Minister Ashish Sood outlining plans to position Delhi as the 'Skill Capital of India.' The event highlighted the importance of skill development and entrepreneurship in transforming youth potential into nation-building power.
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) marked its sixth foundation day with grand celebrations on Saturday. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the government's commitment to establishing Delhi as the pioneering 'Skill Capital of India', enhancing both education and employment opportunities.
Throughout the event, Minister Sood reiterated the Delhi government's strategic vision to broaden the influence and scope of DSEU beyond the capital. Highlighting DSEU as a pivotal element of the Skill India initiative, he stressed the synergy between education, entrepreneurship, and industry-aligned training.
Sood announced upcoming reforms to address persistent issues in educational institutions timely. As part of the reforms, National Youth Day will be celebrated annually in Delhi, with plans to expand it nationally by 2026, turning youth enthusiasm into a force for national development.
