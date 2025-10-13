Left Menu

Hijab Row Forces School Closure Amid Rising Tensions

A school in Palluruthy declared a two-day holiday after a hijab-related dispute involving a student's parents and the Social Democratic Party of India. The situation escalated when the student's attire clashed with the prescribed uniform policy, prompting temporary closure to address tensions and ensure staff and student well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:53 IST
A Christian-managed private school in Palluruthy was compelled to close for two days following a dispute over a student's hijab, which defied the school's uniform policy.

The school's response came after the student's parents, allegedly backed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), engaged in a confrontation with school officials, mostly nuns, leading to heightened tensions.

Amid mounting pressure, the school sought police protection and declared holidays, citing mental stress among staff and students, while the SDPI remained silent on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

