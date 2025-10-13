Kerala Government Seeks Comprehensive Solution for Teacher Appointment Dilemma
The Kerala government plans to pursue legal measures to extend Supreme Court-granted exemptions provided to NSS management for teacher appointments to other aided school managements. This decision follows a conflict with church managements over unfilled vacancies for differently-abled candidates. The government emphasizes a resolution that respects both teaching communities and differently-abled rights.
The Kerala government announced plans on Monday to seek legal measures aimed at extending appointment benefits and exemptions, initially granted by the Supreme Court to the NSS management, to other aided school managements across the state.
Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed the government's strategy during a press briefing, following tensions over hiring practices for vacancies reserved for differently-abled individuals. This move comes after disputes between the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state authority and church managements concerning the unfilled reserved positions.
Sivankutty confirmed that the initiative is designed to create a holistic solution safeguarding the rights of differently-abled persons while addressing the valid concerns of educational institutes. The government remains committed to seeking social justice and ensuring constitutional rights for vulnerable groups, he assured.
