School student suffers burn injury while performing stunt with petrol
A class 9 student of government high school in Odisha's Puri district on Friday received burn injuries while performing a stunt using petrol, police said. The incident took place at Balukeshwar Government High School at Khajuria, the police said. The injured boy was first admitted at the local hospital and then rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Puri and later rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said. According to some students of the school, the boy was attempting to show a stunt by putting petrol in his mouth and later blowing it into fire. The incident took place during lunchtime, a student said.
