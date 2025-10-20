Left Menu

Daring Heist Shuts Down Louvre

A spectacular jewel heist at the Louvre has led to the closure of the renowned museum. The incident on Sunday shocked France, resulting in delayed opening plans and the closure of several rooms on Monday.

  Country:
  • France

The Louvre, renowned as France's most visited museum, will not open its doors on Monday following a stunning jewel heist that left the nation in disbelief.

The theft, which occurred on Sunday, has prompted heightened security measures, forcing the museum to adjust its operations.

The Louvre's website initially indicated a delayed opening on Monday morning, with several rooms expected to remain closed as authorities continue their investigation into the audacious crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

