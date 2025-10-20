Daring Heist Shuts Down Louvre

The Louvre, renowned as France's most visited museum, will not open its doors on Monday following a stunning jewel heist that left the nation in disbelief.

The theft, which occurred on Sunday, has prompted heightened security measures, forcing the museum to adjust its operations.

The Louvre's website initially indicated a delayed opening on Monday morning, with several rooms expected to remain closed as authorities continue their investigation into the audacious crime.

