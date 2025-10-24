Left Menu

Affirmative Action Ruling Sparks Decline in Black College Enrollment

Following the Supreme Court's ban on affirmative action, elite colleges experience a drop in Black student enrollment, with some seeing a decrease to as low as 2%. The situation raises concerns about equitable admissions and the impact of race-neutral policies in higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:47 IST
Affirmative Action Ruling Sparks Decline in Black College Enrollment
In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to ban affirmative action, the number of Black students enrolling in elite colleges has seen a significant decline. According to an Associated Press analysis, some campuses now have Black freshman populations as small as 2%.

New figures from 20 selective colleges indicate that Black student enrollment has decreased sharply over the past two years. At prestigious institutions like Princeton, the number of new Black students has nearly halved. This trend has sparked concerns about the future of diversity at these campuses, especially as the Trump administration has increased scrutiny on admission processes.

Despite some institutions claiming natural fluctuations, students like Christopher Quire highlight the threat to progress and social mobility. As colleges navigate the evolving judicial landscape, questions about equity and diversity in higher education remain pressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

