Affirmative Action Ruling Sparks Decline in Black College Enrollment

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to ban affirmative action, the number of Black students enrolling in elite colleges has seen a significant decline. According to an Associated Press analysis, some campuses now have Black freshman populations as small as 2%.

New figures from 20 selective colleges indicate that Black student enrollment has decreased sharply over the past two years. At prestigious institutions like Princeton, the number of new Black students has nearly halved. This trend has sparked concerns about the future of diversity at these campuses, especially as the Trump administration has increased scrutiny on admission processes.

Despite some institutions claiming natural fluctuations, students like Christopher Quire highlight the threat to progress and social mobility. As colleges navigate the evolving judicial landscape, questions about equity and diversity in higher education remain pressing.

