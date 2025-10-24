CPI Criticizes Hasty Kerala MoU Signing for PM SHRI Schools

A rift has surfaced within Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as CPI expressed dissatisfaction over the government's decision to sign a MoU for the PM SHRI Schools scheme. The CPI accused the government of bypassing alliance protocols.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam highlighted the lack of transparency, pointing out that coalition partners were uninformed about the initiative. He stressed that such actions contradict the LDF's democratic ethos.

The controversy intensifies as the CPI urges corrective measures and anticipates further deliberations at its upcoming executive committee meeting. Meanwhile, the state's assurance of not implementing the National Education Policy stands firm.