CPI Criticizes Hasty Kerala MoU Signing for PM SHRI Schools
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has openly criticized the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala for quickly signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India scheme without consulting coalition partners. This move is perceived as breaking the Left Democratic Front's usual consensus-driven approach.
- Country:
- India
A rift has surfaced within Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as CPI expressed dissatisfaction over the government's decision to sign a MoU for the PM SHRI Schools scheme. The CPI accused the government of bypassing alliance protocols.
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam highlighted the lack of transparency, pointing out that coalition partners were uninformed about the initiative. He stressed that such actions contradict the LDF's democratic ethos.
The controversy intensifies as the CPI urges corrective measures and anticipates further deliberations at its upcoming executive committee meeting. Meanwhile, the state's assurance of not implementing the National Education Policy stands firm.
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI
- Kerala
- CPI(M)
- LDF
- PM SHRI Schools
- MoU
- Pradhan Mantri Schools
- Viswam
- Education Policy
- controversy