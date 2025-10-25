Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended
A JBT teacher in Shimla was suspended after an inspection found him drunk on duty. Complaints from villagers indicated he had been arriving intoxicated for a month, causing students to leave. The suspension followed an inspection by SDM and a medical check at Rohru hospital confirmed intoxication.
A shocking incident in Shimla district has led to the suspension of a government primary school's junior basic training (JBT) teacher. The teacher was found intoxicated during an inspection by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), causing immediate disciplinary action.
According to officials from the Directorate of School Education, the teacher, identified as Hittu Machhan, reportedly had a habit of coming to school under the influence for nearly a month. This behavior prompted several students to transfer to other schools and incited complaints from concerned villagers.
The decisive inspection by the SDM, Rohru, took place on Friday, revealing the teacher's intoxication. Following standard procedure, Machhan was taken to the civil hospital in Rohru for a medical examination, with his blood sample sent to the state forensic science laboratory in Junga for further analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
