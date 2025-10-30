Left Menu

NEP, PM SHRI scheme aimed at 'brainwashing' children: Priyanka Gandhi

That is why we are against it and we oppose it, she told reporters here.Priyanka further said that she thought that the government in Kerala would have also opposed the PM SHRI scheme.I am surprised that it has not done it, she said.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:05 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the NEP and the PM SHRI school initiatives were aimed at ''brainwashing'' children by teaching them only one ideology.

The Congress MP from Wayanad said that the National Education Policy 2022 and the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme were structured in a manner that they teach only one ideology.

Besides that, a lot of factual inaccuracies have been inserted, historical data have been changed and ''ideologically it is all leaning one way''.

''I don't think that's healthy for education or for children. They (children) should have a large perspective. If there are different ideologies, those should all be talked about.

''The children should be educated and they should be aware, but not all in one direction only. That is why we are against it and we oppose it,'' she told reporters here.

Priyanka further said that she thought that the government in Kerala would have also opposed the PM SHRI scheme.

''I am surprised that it has not done it,'' she said.

