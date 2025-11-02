Aspiring Entrepreneurs Urged to Build 'Google' in India

During the 17th convocation ceremony at Integral University, Uttar Pradesh Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma urged students to channel their talents into establishing companies like Google within India, placing national pride and values at the forefront of their endeavors.

Highlighting India's global talent recognition, Sharma, who is responsible for energy and urban development, emphasized that the current generation has the opportunity to advance the country economically by drawing from its rich cultural heritage and value system.

Prominent university figures, including founder-chancellor Syed Waseem Akhtar, underscored the significance of truth and honesty in achieving success, encouraging students to have faith in their potential as they received over 4,900 degrees in the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)