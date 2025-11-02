Left Menu

Aspiring Entrepreneurs Urged to Build 'Google' in India

Uttar Pradesh Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma encourages students to launch companies like Google in India, emphasizing national pride and values during Integral University's convocation. He highlights India's global talent recognition and urges restoring its economic greatness. University officials echo the importance of truth, honesty, and potential in achieving success.

Updated: 02-11-2025 19:25 IST
During the 17th convocation ceremony at Integral University, Uttar Pradesh Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma urged students to channel their talents into establishing companies like Google within India, placing national pride and values at the forefront of their endeavors.

Highlighting India's global talent recognition, Sharma, who is responsible for energy and urban development, emphasized that the current generation has the opportunity to advance the country economically by drawing from its rich cultural heritage and value system.

Prominent university figures, including founder-chancellor Syed Waseem Akhtar, underscored the significance of truth and honesty in achieving success, encouraging students to have faith in their potential as they received over 4,900 degrees in the ceremony.

