Aspiring Entrepreneurs Urged to Build 'Google' in India
Uttar Pradesh Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma encourages students to launch companies like Google in India, emphasizing national pride and values during Integral University's convocation. He highlights India's global talent recognition and urges restoring its economic greatness. University officials echo the importance of truth, honesty, and potential in achieving success.
- Country:
- India
During the 17th convocation ceremony at Integral University, Uttar Pradesh Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma urged students to channel their talents into establishing companies like Google within India, placing national pride and values at the forefront of their endeavors.
Highlighting India's global talent recognition, Sharma, who is responsible for energy and urban development, emphasized that the current generation has the opportunity to advance the country economically by drawing from its rich cultural heritage and value system.
Prominent university figures, including founder-chancellor Syed Waseem Akhtar, underscored the significance of truth and honesty in achieving success, encouraging students to have faith in their potential as they received over 4,900 degrees in the ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boost Ads: Revolutionizing Digital Growth with Google Ads Expertise
New Mexico Pioneers Free Universal Child Care to Boost Economy and Education
GEM: Reviving Egypt's Legacy and Economy
Google Cloud's Meteoric Rise: AI Demand Spurs Unprecedented Growth
Cuba Rocked by Major Corruption Scandal: Former Economy Minister Accused