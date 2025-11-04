CBSE Reinforces No Countersignature Policy for Transfer Certificates
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated its policy that schools should not request countersignature for transfer certificates. Despite discontinuing the practice, CBSE offices still receive such requests. This non-compliance hinders digitization efforts and causes inconvenience, according to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
04-11-2025
India
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive to schools emphasizing that no requests for countersignature of transfer certificates should be sent to its headquarters or regional offices.
Previously, the board had eliminated the practice of countersigning transfer certificates when students move between CBSE-affiliated schools.
CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the continued submission of such requests by schools, despite clear guidelines, poses significant inconvenience to stakeholders and challenges the move towards digitization.
