Panjab University Revokes Controversial 'No-Protest Affidavit'

Panjab University has rescinded its controversial 'no-protest affidavit' for first-year students following student demonstrations, including a hunger strike. This decision was made to ensure the continuation of academic activities and encourage open dialogue. Consequently, students have agreed to withdraw their legal case against the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Panjab University has announced the withdrawal of its controversial 'no-protest affidavit' following a week of student-led demonstrations. The affidavit required students to agree to abstain from participating in protests, which critics called undemocratic.

In response to the protests, which included a hunger strike led by the Campus Students' Council general secretary, Abhishek Dagar, the university ultimately decided to retract the affidavit. Dagar described the outcome as a victory for the institution's student body.

The decision was made in the interest of maintaining a seamless academic environment and encouraging the free exchange of ideas on campus. Students have agreed to retract their legal challenge related to the affidavit, marking a resolution to the dispute.

