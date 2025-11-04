Panjab University Revokes Controversial 'No-Protest Affidavit'

Panjab University has announced the withdrawal of its controversial 'no-protest affidavit' following a week of student-led demonstrations. The affidavit required students to agree to abstain from participating in protests, which critics called undemocratic.

In response to the protests, which included a hunger strike led by the Campus Students' Council general secretary, Abhishek Dagar, the university ultimately decided to retract the affidavit. Dagar described the outcome as a victory for the institution's student body.

The decision was made in the interest of maintaining a seamless academic environment and encouraging the free exchange of ideas on campus. Students have agreed to retract their legal challenge related to the affidavit, marking a resolution to the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)