Panjab University Revokes Controversial 'No-Protest Affidavit'
Panjab University has rescinded its controversial 'no-protest affidavit' for first-year students following student demonstrations, including a hunger strike. This decision was made to ensure the continuation of academic activities and encourage open dialogue. Consequently, students have agreed to withdraw their legal case against the university.
- Country:
- India
Panjab University has announced the withdrawal of its controversial 'no-protest affidavit' following a week of student-led demonstrations. The affidavit required students to agree to abstain from participating in protests, which critics called undemocratic.
In response to the protests, which included a hunger strike led by the Campus Students' Council general secretary, Abhishek Dagar, the university ultimately decided to retract the affidavit. Dagar described the outcome as a victory for the institution's student body.
The decision was made in the interest of maintaining a seamless academic environment and encouraging the free exchange of ideas on campus. Students have agreed to retract their legal challenge related to the affidavit, marking a resolution to the dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Triumphant Team India: Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Victory and Overflowing Emotions
Amit Shah Confident in NDA's Victory Amid Bihar Election Controversies
Hunger Strike Highlights Demands on Suspected Nord Stream Saboteur
Half Yours Clinches Victory at the Melbourne Cup
Triangular Contest in Sitamarhi: BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj Battle for Victory