Protests Erupt for Minority Status of Vaishno Devi Medical Institute

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) staged protests demanding minority institution status for the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu and Kashmir. This would allow for seat reservations for Hindus, as the current admission list overwhelmingly favors students from Kashmir.

Officials stated that admissions were based solely on merit, as the institute lacks minority status, making religious-based reservation criteria inapplicable. However, the RBD, led by President Rakesh Kumar, argued that the Hindu-built institute discriminated against Jammu by allotting 32 out of 50 seats to Kashmiris.

The protesters, waving religious flags, rallied against the Shrine Board, threatening broader agitation if the admission decision isn't reversed. They accuse the board and Union Territory government of not recognizing SMVDIME as a minority institution, akin to Jamia Millia Islamia, despite the Hindu minority status in the region.