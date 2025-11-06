Left Menu

Galgotias University Elevates Global Dialogue on Sustainable Technology at 2025 IEEE Symposium

Galgotias University hosted the IEEE Computer Society Climate & Sustainability Symposium 2025, highlighting technology's role in sustainability. Esteemed leaders attended to discuss the intersection of innovation and environmental challenges. The symposium emphasized the university's commitment to sustainable education and its rising reputation in global university rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:43 IST
Galgotias University Elevates Global Dialogue on Sustainable Technology at 2025 IEEE Symposium

Galgotias University recently hosted the IEEE Computer Society Climate & Sustainability Symposium 2025, a significant event that brought together international leaders and innovators to discuss the role of technology in fostering a sustainable future. The symposium served as a collaborative platform for exploring how innovation can address pressing global environmental issues.

The event featured eminent speakers including Grace Lewis, 2026 IEEE Computer Society President, and Andrew Seely, Vice President of the IEEE CS MGA Board, among others. Their discussions emphasized the importance of technology and research in tackling climate change, inspiring both students and faculty at Galgotias University.

Hosting the symposium reinforces Galgotias University's dedication to aligning academic excellence with global sustainability goals. The university's rising reputation, as evidenced by its improved rankings in the QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings, underscores its unwavering focus on teaching quality, research impact, and industry relevance.

TRENDING

1
Heated Polls: Bihar's First Phase Assembly Election Kicks Off

Heated Polls: Bihar's First Phase Assembly Election Kicks Off

 India
2
Samsung Acquires Europe's Largest HVAC Firm, FlaktGroup, for Strategic Expansion

Samsung Acquires Europe's Largest HVAC Firm, FlaktGroup, for Strategic Expan...

 South Korea
3
Double-Decker Disaster: Tragedy on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Double-Decker Disaster: Tragedy on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway

 India
4
Japan Eyes Expanding Defence Budget Amid Regional Tensions

Japan Eyes Expanding Defence Budget Amid Regional Tensions

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025