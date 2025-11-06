Galgotias University Elevates Global Dialogue on Sustainable Technology at 2025 IEEE Symposium

Galgotias University recently hosted the IEEE Computer Society Climate & Sustainability Symposium 2025, a significant event that brought together international leaders and innovators to discuss the role of technology in fostering a sustainable future. The symposium served as a collaborative platform for exploring how innovation can address pressing global environmental issues.

The event featured eminent speakers including Grace Lewis, 2026 IEEE Computer Society President, and Andrew Seely, Vice President of the IEEE CS MGA Board, among others. Their discussions emphasized the importance of technology and research in tackling climate change, inspiring both students and faculty at Galgotias University.

Hosting the symposium reinforces Galgotias University's dedication to aligning academic excellence with global sustainability goals. The university's rising reputation, as evidenced by its improved rankings in the QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings, underscores its unwavering focus on teaching quality, research impact, and industry relevance.