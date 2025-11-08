Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 12:32 IST
Sitharaman lays foundation for Assam's first varsity focussed on technical, vocational education
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Assam's first university focussed on technical and vocational education and training.

The 'Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University' is being built at a cost of Rs 415 crore at Bholaguri in Gohpur in Biswanath district.

The university will come up in a total area of 241 acres, with a built-up area of 7 lakh sq ft.

It will feature academic blocks for 2,000 students, hostels for 1,620 students, residential quarters, guest house and a student facility centre.

The university will offer courses in various technology domains, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, drone and navigation technology, quantum computing, brain computer interface, internet of things, and smart cities and smart environments.

The Union minister has been on a two-day visit to the state since Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

