Young Indian changemakers showcase AI, sustainability innovations at UN

Twenty-eight young changemakers from India took the centre stage at the ninth 1M1B Impact Summit at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, showcasing their AI and sustainability-focused SDG projects.

Organised by UN-accredited non-profit 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) on Friday, the impact summit was centred around the theme of 'Powering the Future with Green Skills and Youth Climate Diplomacy: Ground-Up Action for 1.5°C'.

The keynote address was delivered by Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

The summit also put a spotlight on the urgent role of youth-led innovation in advancing global sustainability and climate diplomacy.

The summit showcased 28 young changemakers from India, two from UAE and the US each, presenting transformative projects across AI, climate resilience, health, education, clean water, and circular economy. Youth from Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, as a part of the delegation, highlighted the breadth of innovation across India.

Some of the initiatives included Aadya Kanchan's (Bengaluru) ''NIRI'', an IoT focused platform that promotes water conservation through individual action, Ayaana's (Gurugram) ''Bhoomi'', an AI-based affordable smart soil testing solution for sustainable farming, and Sudiksha's (Bengaluru) ''Khlore'', a fashion platform that connects conscious shoppers with verified sustainable fashion brands. Samaira Christie Daniel from Gurugram presented ''Unboxed'', a project that rethinks everyday packaging for a greener tomorrow, and Yashvi Trivedi from Vadodara showcased ''Bloom'', empowering adolescent girls through inclusive menstrual health education. Ambassador Muhammadou M O Kah, permanent representative of The Gambia to the UN in Geneva, said that at the 1M1B Impact Summit ''the next generation is charting the path toward a just, sustainable, and inclusive future''.

''Today, as we gather to power the future with green skills, AI skills and youth climate diplomacy, platforms like 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) serve as vital catalysts, empowering young people to develop green skills, master AI, and become climate diplomats who influence policies and drive local and global solutions,'' he said. Another highlight of the summit was the formal launch of the "Youth Climate Diplomacy Program", a flagship initiative under 1.5 Matters, a global movement curated by Manav Subodh, founder of 1M1B, and supported by the 1M1B Green Skills Academy. Aligned with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, the program aims to accelerate climate action and equip youth to represent India at international forums, reflecting India's growing leadership in green innovation and sustainability.

Subodh emphasised the growing role of youth in tackling climate change.

"Through 1.5 Matters, Green Skills Academy leveraging AI, and Youth Climate Diplomacy, we are empowering youth to shape global climate solutions leveraging AI. These changemakers represent India's new generation -young innovators solving global challenges and showcasing India's soft power while advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals,'' he said in a statement.

