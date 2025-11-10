Left Menu

BML Munjal University's Inaugural SAAR: A Confluence of Innovation and Legacy

BML Munjal University (BMU) inaugurates SAAR, a unique event celebrating legacy, leadership, and learning. Scheduled for November 14th, SAAR brings together academia, industry leaders, and students to explore innovation and social change. The event features four showcases on CSR, technology, creativity, and civic engagement.

  • Country:
  • India

BML Munjal University (BMU) is preparing to launch its inaugural SAAR event, a groundbreaking convergence of legacy, leadership, and learning. Scheduled for November 14th, this event aims to highlight the university's commitment to impactful education with a diverse array of participants ranging from students to industry leaders.

SAAR will feature four distinct showcases: Saaransh, with its emphasis on CSR and social innovation; Samvaad, focusing on India's role in global dynamics; Shodh, showcasing tech innovations; and Swapn, an exploration of student creativity. Each segment reflects BMU's interdisciplinary approach and highlights the university's industry-linked ethos.

The event will welcome notable figures such as Mr. Shyam Saran and Ms. Sakina Baker, embodying BMU's vision of education that connects theory with real-world action. SAAR 2025 is set to be a milestone in India's education landscape, demonstrating BMU's dynamic and transformative approach to higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

