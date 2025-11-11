Delhi Shifts Schools to Hybrid Mode Amid Pollution Surge

The Delhi government has ordered schools to switch to hybrid teaching methods for students up to Class 5 as a response to the city's rising pollution levels.

The directive followed the Centre's activation of anti-pollution strategies specified under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Directorate of Education issued an order for all schools, including government, aided, unaided recognized private institutions, and those under NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board, to implement hybrid education immediately. This measure was necessitated by Delhi's sharp increase in Air Quality Index (AQI) from 362 to 425, attributed to stagnant winds and unfavorable atmospheric conditions that exacerbated pollutant accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)