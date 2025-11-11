Left Menu

Cultivating Vision: West Bengal Governor's Convocation Address

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged students to develop a clear vision for their future during the Bankura University convocation. Emphasizing the role of educational institutions in shaping destinies, he highlighted the importance of both vision and action, citing Albert Einstein's views on enduring knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:29 IST
Cultivating Vision: West Bengal Governor's Convocation Address
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the Bankura University convocation, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose underscored the critical role of education in shaping India's future. Speaking candidly to students, Bose called for a clear vision and decisive action in the pursuit of life's goals.

Highlighting the formative influence of educational institutions, the Governor, who also serves as the chancellor of all state-run universities, emphasized the dual importance of vision and implementation in achieving success. His remarks were aimed at inspiring a new generation to actively engage in shaping their destiny.

Quoting the legendary physicist Albert Einstein, Bose reminded the audience that true education extends beyond formal schooling. 'Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school,' he noted, advocating for the lasting value of acquired knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

 India
2
HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

 India
3
Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

Torrent Power's Revenue Surge in September Quarter FY26

 India
4
IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

IIT Gandhinagar Pioneers GenAI-Powered Postgraduate Programs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025