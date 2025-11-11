Cultivating Vision: West Bengal Governor's Convocation Address

In a compelling address at the Bankura University convocation, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose underscored the critical role of education in shaping India's future. Speaking candidly to students, Bose called for a clear vision and decisive action in the pursuit of life's goals.

Highlighting the formative influence of educational institutions, the Governor, who also serves as the chancellor of all state-run universities, emphasized the dual importance of vision and implementation in achieving success. His remarks were aimed at inspiring a new generation to actively engage in shaping their destiny.

Quoting the legendary physicist Albert Einstein, Bose reminded the audience that true education extends beyond formal schooling. 'Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school,' he noted, advocating for the lasting value of acquired knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)