Suspension Sparks Debate Over Singing of 'Vande Mataram' in Schools

A government school teacher in the Shahpur Qutub area has been suspended after reportedly objecting to singing 'Vande Mataram' during a morning assembly, officials announced. The incident, which happened at the Government Higher Secondary School, has sparked controversy and been met with an official inquiry.

The suspension of the teacher, identified as Shamsul Hasan, followed a written complaint from school authorities and a subsequent inquiry by the education department. District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rakesh Kumar Singh reported that the inquiry exposed Hasan's alleged misconduct and resistance to the song's introduction, citing religious grounds.

The suspension comes amid statements from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has mandated the recitation of 'Vande Mataram' in schools to bolster patriotic sentiment. Hasan's suspension raises questions about the balance between enforced patriotic practices and religious considerations in educational settings.