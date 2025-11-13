Education at the Heart of Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights the transformative role of education in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing its potential to empower youth as innovators and nation builders. Addressing the University of Jammu's convocation, Abdullah urges the young graduates to lead lives of purpose and contribute to society's progress.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, underscored the transformative power of education during the University of Jammu's convocation, marking a pivotal moment for the region. Abdullah emphasized education as a catalyst for equality and empowerment, urging every corner of the Union territory to benefit from it.
Addressing graduates, Abdullah inspired a sense of purpose and responsibility among the youth, encouraging them to become agents of change. He highlighted the University of Jammu's role in producing not only skilled professionals but also compassionate citizens committed to societal progress.
The Chief Minister lauded the university's achievements, including its high national rankings and initiatives like Mission Yuva, which integrate education with skill development and innovation. Abdullah's vision for the region emphasizes harmony, inclusivity, and the active contribution of educated youth to nation-building.
