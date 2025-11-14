India's Ambitious Path to Higher Education Transformation by 2035

India's higher education landscape is set for a massive transformation by 2035. A new report indicates that to reach the New National Education Policy 2020's target of a 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio, the country needs an 85% increase in enrolments, equivalent to 86.11 million students.

The report, published by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Grant Thornton Bharat, calls for a 5.3% annual compounded growth in education capacity. The forecast highlights the necessity for expansion in both student seats and faculty as traditional institutions alone may not meet this demand.

To achieve this, the report suggests a differentiated approach involving technology-enabled learning, digital universities, and online programs. Additionally, as job skills evolve by 2030, institutions are integrating flexible learning, industry partnerships, and AI-driven assessments to enhance employability.

