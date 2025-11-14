West Bengal Launches First Private Veterinary College to Bridge Skill Gap

West Bengal has taken a pivotal step in veterinary education with the inauguration of its first private veterinary college, aiming to bridge a significant demand-supply gap in the field. Presently, India faces a severe shortage with only 61,943 veterinarians, falling short of the required 1.5 lakh professionals.

Situated on a sprawling 30-acre campus in Hooghly district, JIS College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (JISCOVAS) begins its educational mission. The program, affiliated with the West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences and recognized by the Veterinary Council of India, seeks to fill the gap as the projected demand is set to reach 2.84 lakh by 2040.

The college offers a rigorous five-and-a-half-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry program with an annual intake of 80 students, requiring NEET qualification and specific academic criteria for admission. The initiative reflects an urgent need for expanded private-sector participation in veterinary services and education.