Tragedy Strikes as Punishment Turns Fatal: A Call for Change in School Discipline

Anshika Gaud, a Class 6 student, died nearly a week after allegedly performing 100 sit-ups as a disciplinary measure for being late to school in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The case has sparked an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The punishment, handed out by a teacher at a Sativali school in the Vasai area, has been denounced as 'inhuman' by Anshika's mother. According to her, the child, who had pre-existing health issues, was made to do sit-ups with her school bag on her back, leading to severe pain and deterioration of her health.

Local leader Sachin More of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) emphasized that the punitive action was inappropriate given Anshika's health condition. District authorities confirmed an inquiry is ongoing to establish a clear cause of death. No formal police complaint has been filed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)