Tragedy Strikes as Punishment Turns Fatal: A Call for Change in School Discipline

A Class 6 student from Maharashtra's Palghar district, Anshika Gaud, tragically died after allegedly being made to perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for tardiness. Her death, which highlights the potential dangers of corporal punishment, has triggered an investigation by local authorities to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anshika Gaud, a Class 6 student, died nearly a week after allegedly performing 100 sit-ups as a disciplinary measure for being late to school in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The case has sparked an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The punishment, handed out by a teacher at a Sativali school in the Vasai area, has been denounced as 'inhuman' by Anshika's mother. According to her, the child, who had pre-existing health issues, was made to do sit-ups with her school bag on her back, leading to severe pain and deterioration of her health.

Local leader Sachin More of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) emphasized that the punitive action was inappropriate given Anshika's health condition. District authorities confirmed an inquiry is ongoing to establish a clear cause of death. No formal police complaint has been filed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

