Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legacy of Justice

Former Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit, praised the Right to Education as a fundamental right, underscoring its transformative impact on Indian society's literacy and inclusivity. The legislation, supported by both judiciary and legislature, guarantees free education for children aged 6-14, including private institutions. This initiative is hailed as an unparalleled example of affirmative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Addressing an event for the release of the 100th episode of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's show, 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal,' Lalit commended the inclusive essence of the Right to Education and its significant impact on literacy rates from Independence until today.

Addressing an event for the release of the 100th episode of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's show, 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal,' Lalit commended the inclusive essence of the Right to Education and its significant impact on literacy rates from Independence until today.

Lalit emphasized the collaborative role of the judiciary and the legislature in making education a fundamental right, which was a monumental decision interpreted by the Supreme Court. This initiative underscores the power of interpretative process in activating widespread affirmative action without opposition from any establishment.

