Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legacy of Justice

Former Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit, highlighted the transformative role of the Right to Education in Indian society, marking it as a quintessential example of affirmative action that fundamentally changed citizens' lives.

Addressing an event for the release of the 100th episode of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's show, 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal,' Lalit commended the inclusive essence of the Right to Education and its significant impact on literacy rates from Independence until today.

Lalit emphasized the collaborative role of the judiciary and the legislature in making education a fundamental right, which was a monumental decision interpreted by the Supreme Court. This initiative underscores the power of interpretative process in activating widespread affirmative action without opposition from any establishment.