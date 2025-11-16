Left Menu

Breaking Down Test Anxiety: New Insights from IIT Madras Research

Researchers at IIT Madras have identified physiological indicators that pinpoint students prone to test anxiety, aiming for tailored interventions. The study reveals how brain-heart interactions differ under stress, offering insights for real-time monitoring and personalized coping strategies to improve student mental health and academic performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have made significant breakthroughs in understanding test anxiety by identifying measurable physiological indicators. These findings could facilitate the development of targeted interventions, potentially transforming the approach educational systems take towards managing stress and improving student performance.

The research, published in the journal Behavioural Brain Research, delves into the neurobiological interactions between the brain and heart in students experiencing anxiety during examinations. The study highlights a major issue, as test anxiety affects 81% of Indian students according to the National Council of Educational Research and Training in 2022, leading to challenges in academic achievement and mental health.

Venkatesh Balasubramanian from IIT Madras emphasized the study's focus on physiological data beyond subjective reports. The integration of Frontal Alpha Asymmetry and Heart Rate Variability helps to identify students at risk, shifting the view of academic stress to include biological factors. The research suggests potential for AI-based monitoring tools, championing proactive stress management in educational settings.

