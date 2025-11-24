Left Menu

Galgotias University Ranks High in QS 2026 for Sustainability

Galgotias University has been recognized for its strong national positions in the QS World University Rankings 2026, particularly for its commitment to sustainability. The institution ranks #18 among private institutions in India and is acknowledged for its social impact, environmental practices, and governance.

Greaternoida | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Galgotias University has been lauded for achieving significant national recognition in the QS World University Rankings 2026, especially for its commitment to sustainability. The university's dedication to responsible, future-focused education has positioned it as a leader in sustainable academic endeavors.

Galgotias University ranks #18 among India's top private institutions, marking its leadership in sustainable academic excellence. It also secured the 49th position among government and private institutions nationally, thanks to its strong performances in social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and transparent governance.

CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia emphasized that sustainability is a core aspect of the university's mission, indicating their drive to empower students through purpose-driven education. These achievements are expected to bolster Galgotias University's global standing, further enriching its reputation as a hub for transformative education.

