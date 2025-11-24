Left Menu

Hemant Soren Unveils Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Pilot Training

Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the Jharkhand Flying Institute to provide commercial pilot training in Dumka, along with announcing multiple projects totaling Rs 314.12 crore. The government plans to support 15 reserved category students, criticizing previous administrations for delaying this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for aviation training in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the Jharkhand Flying Institute at the Sido-Kanhu airport in Dumka district on Monday. The institute aims to deliver commercial pilot training, with an initial selection of 30 candidates based on merit.

During the ceremony, Soren also launched 12 other projects worth Rs 190.64 crore and laid foundations for 14 further projects, amounting to Rs 123.48 crore. He highlighted the initiative's origins, citing its foundation laid in 2008 by former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Soren criticized the opposition for stalling progress on the flying institute, emphasizing the state's financial commitment to supporting 15 reserved category students with free training, food, and lodging. The event marked a pivotal shift towards enhanced educational opportunities in aviation for Jharkhand's tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

