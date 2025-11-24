Project Veer Gatha 5.0: Inspiring Patriotism Among 1.92 Crore Students

More than 1.92 crore students across 36 states and Union Territories have taken part in the fifth edition of Project Veer Gatha, according to the Ministry of Education. This initiative, launched in 2021, highlights the valiant stories of gallantry awardees to foster patriotism and align with the NEP 2020.

Students have expressed their tribute to the Armed Forces' bravery through poems, paintings, essays, and videos. This creative outreach aims to honor the sacrifices made by military personnel and inspire the youth with stories of historical figures like King Kharavela and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the Indian Air Force provided motivation with a special video message, urging participants to strive for excellence and uphold the Veer Gatha's values of bravery and resilience. The project has successfully engaged young minds annually since its inception.

