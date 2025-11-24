Left Menu

Project Veer Gatha 5.0: Inspiring Patriotism Among 1.92 Crore Students

Over 1.92 crore students from 36 states and UTs participated in Project Veer Gatha 5.0, a Ministry of Education initiative. This program, aligned with NEP 2020, encourages students to learn about gallantry awardees and explore India's military history through creative submissions like poems, essays, and videos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:20 IST
Project Veer Gatha 5.0: Inspiring Patriotism Among 1.92 Crore Students
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1.92 crore students across 36 states and Union Territories have taken part in the fifth edition of Project Veer Gatha, according to the Ministry of Education. This initiative, launched in 2021, highlights the valiant stories of gallantry awardees to foster patriotism and align with the NEP 2020.

Students have expressed their tribute to the Armed Forces' bravery through poems, paintings, essays, and videos. This creative outreach aims to honor the sacrifices made by military personnel and inspire the youth with stories of historical figures like King Kharavela and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the Indian Air Force provided motivation with a special video message, urging participants to strive for excellence and uphold the Veer Gatha's values of bravery and resilience. The project has successfully engaged young minds annually since its inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025