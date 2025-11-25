Left Menu

Teachers' Rally in Kolkata: Demands for Better Pay and Job Security

Around 500 teachers from 338 madrasas affiliated to West Bengal Board of Madrasa Education rallied in Kolkata. They demanded a salary hike and job permanency, but were blocked by police from reaching the Chief Minister's residence. The protesters raised slogans for government aids akin to those for previously affiliated madrasas.

In Kolkata, a significant rally unfolded as around 500 teachers representing 338 madrasas convened to voice their demands for improved salaries and job permanency. The gathering was organized by the West Bengal Recognised (Unaided) Madrasa Teachers' Association.

Despite a determined march dubbed 'Kalighat Abhiyan,' participants were halted by police at the Y Channel in Esplanade. Their goal was to reach Kalighat, the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to submit their demands directly, but security concerns prevented them from proceeding further.

Yasin Ali, a madrasa teacher and spokesperson, highlighted grievances over unfulfilled salary promises and called for government support similar to that given to other educational institutions. Protesters engaged in sit-ins on the busy roads, demanding a fair resolution.

