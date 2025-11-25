Teachers' Rally in Kolkata: Demands for Better Pay and Job Security

In Kolkata, a significant rally unfolded as around 500 teachers representing 338 madrasas convened to voice their demands for improved salaries and job permanency. The gathering was organized by the West Bengal Recognised (Unaided) Madrasa Teachers' Association.

Despite a determined march dubbed 'Kalighat Abhiyan,' participants were halted by police at the Y Channel in Esplanade. Their goal was to reach Kalighat, the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to submit their demands directly, but security concerns prevented them from proceeding further.

Yasin Ali, a madrasa teacher and spokesperson, highlighted grievances over unfulfilled salary promises and called for government support similar to that given to other educational institutions. Protesters engaged in sit-ins on the busy roads, demanding a fair resolution.