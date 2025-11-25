Left Menu

Celebrating Postdoctoral Excellence: A Global Call for Sustainable Career Paths

A ceremony in Chennai highlighted postdoctoral researchers' contributions to global higher education, urging clear career paths. Hosted by Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College, the event honored scholars working on AI healthcare, clean energy, and more. Participants hope for more recognition and global dialogue on postdoctoral support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:09 IST
Celebrating Postdoctoral Excellence: A Global Call for Sustainable Career Paths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This week, a ceremony in Chennai spotlighted the significant contributions of postdoctoral researchers while calling for more defined and sustainable career pathways within global higher education. Senior academics and policy leaders emphasized the importance of high-calibre postdoctoral talent, which is vital for global rankings, innovation, and economic competitiveness.

Organized by Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering and Technology, alongside UK and Indian institutions, the event lauded researchers from India who have conducted studies across the UK, Europe, and Asia. They were recognized for their work in key areas, such as AI-driven healthcare, clean energy, and digital education.

The ceremony, set to become annual, aims to promote dialogue on enhancing postdoctoral support globally. Awardees expressed hopes for increased recognition and networks within the UK research milieu, with the overall goal of fostering open science, industry collaboration, and impactful policy developments.

TRENDING

1
Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life Skills

Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life S...

 India
2
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

 India
3
China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

 China
4
Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025