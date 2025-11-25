Celebrating Postdoctoral Excellence: A Global Call for Sustainable Career Paths

This week, a ceremony in Chennai spotlighted the significant contributions of postdoctoral researchers while calling for more defined and sustainable career pathways within global higher education. Senior academics and policy leaders emphasized the importance of high-calibre postdoctoral talent, which is vital for global rankings, innovation, and economic competitiveness.

Organized by Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering and Technology, alongside UK and Indian institutions, the event lauded researchers from India who have conducted studies across the UK, Europe, and Asia. They were recognized for their work in key areas, such as AI-driven healthcare, clean energy, and digital education.

The ceremony, set to become annual, aims to promote dialogue on enhancing postdoctoral support globally. Awardees expressed hopes for increased recognition and networks within the UK research milieu, with the overall goal of fostering open science, industry collaboration, and impactful policy developments.