Headmaster Assaulted While Defending Students from Eve-Teasing in Malda

In West Bengal's Malda district, a headmaster, Badiuz Zaman, was assaulted after protesting against the eve-teasing of girl students. He lodged a police complaint, resulting in the detention of three youths involved in the incident. Increased police patrolling has been implemented near the school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:09 IST
In a concerning incident from West Bengal's Malda district, a headmaster bravely stood up against eve-teasing only to be met with violence. The headmaster, identified as Badiuz Zaman, confronted a trio of youths harassing girl students outside the school gate.

The altercation escalated as the delinquents attack Zaman, leaving him injured and seizing his motorcycle keys. Local law enforcement has since detained the suspects based on the complaint lodged by the aggrieved headmaster.

Communities have echoed concerns about youth emboldenment in the area, pressing for action. In response, police have increased patrols to ensure the safety and security of the school environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

