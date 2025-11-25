Panjab University Faces Shutdown Amid Student Protests Over Senate Polls

Panjab University has declared a complete shutdown in response to student protests demanding the scheduling of Senate elections. This decision follows intense demonstrations that included students storming entry gates and clashing with security personnel. Political groups have joined the call for immediate elections.

Originally, the university had intended to keep its operations running, but mounting pressure from the Panjab University Bachao Morcha resulted in the cancellation of exams scheduled on Wednesday. These exams were slated to be held at various centers across the campus but have now been postponed to a later, unspecified date.

The student protests began after the Indian Ministry of Education reversed its decision to restructure the university's governing bodies amid political pressures. Despite the reversal, students insist on a firm schedule for the elections. Prominent political groups, including Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal, alongside farmers' organizations, have thrown their support behind the students' demands.

