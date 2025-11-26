Left Menu

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Gunmen abducted over 300 children and staff from St Mary's Catholic School in Nigeria, in one of the country's worst kidnappings. Among those taken were Mathias' husband and students. Some managed to escape, but many remain missing as parents desperately search, while security forces continue their efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:12 IST
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria
Mathias

In a harrowing event that has shocked Nigeria, gunmen stormed St Mary's Catholic School in the early hours of Friday, abducting over 300 children and staff in one of the worst school kidnappings the country has faced in a decade. Martha Mathias, a teacher at the school, described the terror as the assailants tied up her husband and terrorized her young daughter.

Despite the horrific ordeal, some captives managed to escape. Among them was 13-year-old Stephen Samuel, who fled during a moment of distraction from the gunmen. Thanks to a neighbor's help, he found his way back to safety. Meanwhile, the search for the remaining hostages continues.

The incident is part of a worrying trend of such attacks in Nigeria, with similar abductions reported in other regions during the week. The Nigerian government has pledged to intensify efforts to rescue the captives and ensure measures are in place to prevent future incidents.

TRENDING

1
White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

 United States
2
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
4
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025