World Bank Invests in India's Future with Education and Agriculture Projects

The World Bank has announced the approval of two significant projects in India, designed to benefit over 60 lakh people by leveraging digital innovations. These projects aim to enhance educational quality in Punjab and improve agricultural productivity in Maharashtra.

The Punjab Outcomes-Acceleration in School Education Operation (POISE), with a funding of USD 286 million, will use technology to enhance education by tracking learning outcomes. The initiative seeks to enroll 13 lakh students in primary schools and further support students in secondary and early childhood education.

Simultaneously, the Maharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA) Phase II, allocated USD 490 million, aims to increase crop productivity and resilience. The project focuses on adopting precision farming technologies to maximize outputs and support more than 20 lakh small farmers, enhancing their income by 30% and benefiting the region's climate resilience efforts.