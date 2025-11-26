Left Menu

World Bank Invests in India's Future with Education and Agriculture Projects

The World Bank has approved funding for two projects in India, aiming to enhance education quality in Punjab and boost agricultural productivity in Maharashtra, benefiting over 60 lakh individuals. The initiatives focus on digital solutions to improve learning outcomes and increase farmers' income through precision agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:40 IST
World Bank Invests in India's Future with Education and Agriculture Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has announced the approval of two significant projects in India, designed to benefit over 60 lakh people by leveraging digital innovations. These projects aim to enhance educational quality in Punjab and improve agricultural productivity in Maharashtra.

The Punjab Outcomes-Acceleration in School Education Operation (POISE), with a funding of USD 286 million, will use technology to enhance education by tracking learning outcomes. The initiative seeks to enroll 13 lakh students in primary schools and further support students in secondary and early childhood education.

Simultaneously, the Maharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA) Phase II, allocated USD 490 million, aims to increase crop productivity and resilience. The project focuses on adopting precision farming technologies to maximize outputs and support more than 20 lakh small farmers, enhancing their income by 30% and benefiting the region's climate resilience efforts.

TRENDING

1
15-Year Sentence Sought for South Korea’s Ex-PM Han Duck-soo Amid Martial Law Allegations

15-Year Sentence Sought for South Korea’s Ex-PM Han Duck-soo Amid Martial La...

 Global
2
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
3
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
4
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025