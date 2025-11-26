Left Menu

Britain's New Tax Strategy: Striving for Fairness

Britain's government plans to increase tax rates on dividends, property, and savings by two percentage points to foster a fairer tax system. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced this change, highlighting that it addresses disparities in income types, ensuring most taxpayers remain unaffected.

The British government, in a bid to create a more equitable tax framework, has decided to raise tax rates on dividends, property, and savings by two percentage points. This was announced by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves during a budget statement.

Reeves elaborated that the changes target income sources traditionally exempt from National Insurance social security charges. The aim is to rectify imbalances where different income forms are treated disparately within the current system.

Despite these adjustments, Reeves assured that 90% of taxpayers will continue to pay no taxes on their savings. Starting April next year, the basic dividend tax rate will rise to 10.75%, while higher rates will climb to 35.75%, according to insights shared on the Office for Budget Responsibility's website.

