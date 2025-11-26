Britain's New Tax Strategy: Striving for Fairness
Britain's government plans to increase tax rates on dividends, property, and savings by two percentage points to foster a fairer tax system. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced this change, highlighting that it addresses disparities in income types, ensuring most taxpayers remain unaffected.
Despite these adjustments, Reeves assured that 90% of taxpayers will continue to pay no taxes on their savings. Starting April next year, the basic dividend tax rate will rise to 10.75%, while higher rates will climb to 35.75%, according to insights shared on the Office for Budget Responsibility's website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
