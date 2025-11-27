Revolutionizing Science Education: Karnataka's Mobile Planetarium Initiative
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the 'Digital Mobile Planetarium' to enhance science education in rural areas. The initiative, aiming to bridge educational gaps, offers immersive astronomy experiences to schools. It has reached over 17 lakh students, with plans to expand statewide, fostering scientific curiosity among children.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated Karnataka's 'Digital Mobile Planetarium' at Vidhana Soudha, a move aimed at bolstering science education in the state's rural regions.
This innovative program delivers an immersive astronomy experience directly to school campuses using specially designed vehicles featuring a 5-metre dome, 360-degree fish-eye projection, air-conditioning, and advanced audio systems.
Conceived to bridge the rural-urban educational gap, the initiative has already impacted over 17 lakh students, a testament to its success in democratizing access to scientific education, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.
Siddaramaiah expressed the program's goal is to ignite scientific curiosity among rural children and bring them cutting-edge science education. State Minister for Science & Technology N S Boseraju noted the program's enhanced technology and broader delivery methods.
Boseraju affirmed the government's commitment to extending the mobile planetarium's reach to all Karnataka districts, ensuring every child, regardless of location, accesses modern scientific education.
