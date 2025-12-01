Left Menu

Tragic Trends: Another Student Suicide at KIIT Sparks Concerns

The suicide of Rahul Yadav, the third student to die at KIIT this year, has raised alarm. Investigations suggest complications in a romantic relationship may be involved. His family claims harassment by the partner's family. The incident underscores increasing student suicides in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:21 IST
Tragic Trends: Another Student Suicide at KIIT Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning trend, a first-year student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was found dead in his hostel room, marking the third such incident in less than a year. Rahul Yadav, an 18-year-old Computer Science freshman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, allegedly took his own life, police disclosed on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonal Singh Parmar indicated that complications in a friendship with a girl from Chhattisgarh may have contributed to Yadav's death. The deceased student's mother has alleged harassment by the girl's family, prompting an investigation. In response, KIIT issued a statement attributing the incident to personal reasons, while noting the rising incidence of student suicides.

The police are investigating by examining Yadav's mobile phone and laptop, and the hostel room has been sealed. Local BJP MLA Saroj Padhi called for stringent action, citing concerns over the frequent suicides at KIIT. Adequate police have been deployed to maintain order on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly

BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly

 India
2
Why borrow money from abroad, low-interest loans available in India: BJP state chief to Kerala CM

Why borrow money from abroad, low-interest loans available in India: BJP sta...

 India
3
Third Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea, Turkish authority says

Third Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea, Turkish authority says

 Turkey
4
IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb threat

IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025