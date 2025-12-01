Tragic Trends: Another Student Suicide at KIIT Sparks Concerns

In a concerning trend, a first-year student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was found dead in his hostel room, marking the third such incident in less than a year. Rahul Yadav, an 18-year-old Computer Science freshman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, allegedly took his own life, police disclosed on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonal Singh Parmar indicated that complications in a friendship with a girl from Chhattisgarh may have contributed to Yadav's death. The deceased student's mother has alleged harassment by the girl's family, prompting an investigation. In response, KIIT issued a statement attributing the incident to personal reasons, while noting the rising incidence of student suicides.

The police are investigating by examining Yadav's mobile phone and laptop, and the hostel room has been sealed. Local BJP MLA Saroj Padhi called for stringent action, citing concerns over the frequent suicides at KIIT. Adequate police have been deployed to maintain order on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)