T'gana CM inaugurates Earth Sciences University named after former PM Manmohan Singh

In the coming sarpanch elections, elect a person as sarpanch who works with the ministers for development, he said.The Earth Sciences University was earlier a college offering courses in mining and geology. It is now upgraded as a university which would offer several courses in subjects related to Earth Sciences, official sources said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 19:55 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated Earth Sciences University, named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration, he said the government named the Earth Sciences University after Singh as he fulfilled the long-held dream of Telangana people for a separate state during his tenure as Prime Minister.

The university is the first of its kind in the country, he said.

The government decided to set up Earth Sciences University at Kothagudem to promote research in mineral wealth and to strengthen the state-run miner Singareni Collieries (spread across Kothagudem and other districts).

Talking about the ongoing Gram Panchyat elections in the state, he appealed to the people to elect a sarpanch who is on the same page with the ministers over development rather than someone who will have differences with the government.

''That's why, (appeal to) the friends here. Stop political animosities. Stand by (us) for 10 years. We will make Telangana number one in the country. In the coming sarpanch elections, elect a person as sarpanch who works with the ministers for development,'' he said.

The Earth Sciences University was earlier a college offering courses in mining and geology. It is now upgraded as a university which would offer several courses in subjects related to Earth Sciences, official sources said.

Farming's biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

