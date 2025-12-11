Nightmare in Papiri: Mass Abduction at St. Mary Catholic School

In a terrifying incident that underscores Nigeria's ongoing security crisis, gunmen descended upon St. Mary Catholic School in the Papiri community, abducting 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers. The attack, which occurred on November 21, has left families torn between relief and anguish as some children have returned, while many remain missing.

Eyewitness Onyeka Chieme recalls being jolted awake by the attack, describing a harrowing escape attempt thwarted by armed men. For over two weeks, the captives endured harsh conditions, with food and water scarce and constant threats of violence looming. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has remained vague about the efforts to secure their release.

This latest abduction adds to Nigeria's alarming record of school kidnappings, driven by armed groups seeking ransom. The frequent attacks have exacerbated fears among parents about their children's safety and contributed to the country's high number of out-of-school children, with many families now hesitant to send their children back to school.

